LaPorte County: Bicyclist Hit By Pickup Truck, Severely Injured

This past Thursday a serious crash occurred in LaPorte County involving a bicyclist. Deputies were dispatched to the 8700 west block of US 20. An injured male subject was lying on US 20. A pickup truck with damage was stopped in a lane of US 20 and a damaged bicycle was nearby.

The crash investigation determined a pickup truck was traveling east on US 20 and a bicyclist, identified as 43 year old Joseph R. Childers of Michigan City, was cycling westbound on US 20 in the eastbound lane of travel.

The truck was unable to avoid and struck Childers. The crash occurred along a stretch of US 20 that is currently under construction.

Childers sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a regional area hospital for treatment. The pickup truck driver refused medical treatment at the scene and was not impaired by alcohol. Alcohol and toxicology test results for Childers are pending.