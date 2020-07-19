Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital


Posted on: July 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in the nation’s capital say one man was killed, and eight others were wounded in a brazen Sunday afternoon shooting on a busy street in northwest Washington



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital


Posted on: July 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police in the nation’s capital say one man was killed, and eight others were wounded in a brazen Sunday afternoon shooting on a busy street in northwest Washington



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.