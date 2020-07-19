Nipsco Announces Addition Of Two Indiana-grown Solar Projects

This past Friday, NIPSCO, announced the next phase of its plans to transition to lower-cost, cleaner energy resources, with the addition of two new solar farms that will be based in central Indiana.The announcement is part of the energy provider’s “Your Energy, Your Future” initiative which is a customer-centric effort focused on delivering a more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy mix for the future.

NIPSCO plans to be coal-free by 2028, and the company is adding a combination of renewable

energy sources including wind, solar and battery storage technology to its existing natural gas

generation resources. Several Indiana-based wind projects have previously been announced and construction activity is underway. NIPSCO has finalized two 20-year purchase power agreements (PPAs) with subsidiaries of experienced renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, for the electricity generated by these latest solar projects. The new solar capacity is expected to be in operation by mid-2023 with the two announced projects representing approximately 300 megawatts (MW) of nameplate capacity.

Brickyard Solar will be located in Boone County and Greensboro Solar will be located in Henry County.