The Indiana Region Of The American Red Cross Calls For Volunteers In Face Covering Initiative

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is looking for people to help sew and distribute face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, face coverings are needed within many communities and organizations; Red Cross volunteers are stepping up.

In Indiana, more than 8,000 face coverings have already been sewn and distributed over the past seven weeks to agencies providing childcare, senior and veteran services.

Non-sewers are needed too—for ironing, cutting out patterns, disinfecting and packaging, and inventorying and delivering to organization.

To learn more, visit the Red Cross website, or contact [email protected]