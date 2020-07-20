Charlize Theron celebrates ‘The Old Guard’ becoming a Netflix hit; accepts WWE match invite

Netflix/Amy Spinks (LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Both Netflix and Charlize Theron are celebrating that their collaboration The Old Guard is a smash for the streaming service, but the Oscar winner is looking ahead to a new role: WWE wrestler.

Netflix touted that The Old Guard, in which Theron plays centuries-old warrior Andromache of Scythia, “is…currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!”

The streaming service also pointed out that The Old Guard‘s director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, is the first Black female filmmaker on their top-ten all-time most popular films list.

For her part, Theron replied with a meme of her character downing a bottle of vodka on Friday, split with a shot of her near immortal character dead on the floor Monday, noting in the caption, “I feel this.”

In the meantime, the actress — who’s been building quite the resume as an action movie star, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard — is eager to step into the ring.

In a video chat with WWE star Kofi Kingston, he said, “I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE superstar. The fact for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally; I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch or like a Sasha Banks. Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair]. I feel like you would fit right in.”

Theron’s eyes lit up. “Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where?”

Excitedly, she said, “I know we’re in a crisis situation right now, so it’s not any time soon. But that sounds awesome and I will get my a** kicked. So that would be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor.”

By Stephen Iervolino

