Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ delayed indefinitely by virus

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which had hoped to herald Hollywood’s return to big theatrical releases, has yet again postponed its release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

