‘Founding father’ of Louisiana coastal program dies at 84


Posted on: July 20th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A geologist, geographer and archaeologist who devoted his life to studying Louisiana’s rapidly eroding coastline and helping the state develop a restoration plan, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘Founding father’ of Louisiana coastal program dies at 84


Posted on: July 20th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A geologist, geographer and archaeologist who devoted his life to studying Louisiana’s rapidly eroding coastline and helping the state develop a restoration plan, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.