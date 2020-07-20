Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ cast for movie’s 22nd anniversary

Barry King/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of The Parent Trap reunited Monday on Katie Couric’s Instagram, for the first time since the remake hit theaters 22 years ago.

The reunion — held to raise funds and awareness for World Central Kitchen to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic — featured stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz, as well as the film’s writer-director, Nancy Meyers, and writer-producer Charles Shyer.

During the chat, the cast took a moment to pay tribute to the late Natasha Richardson, who played the mom of twins Annie and Hallie, both portrayed by Lohan, in the film. Richardson died in a skiing accident in 2009.

“Natasha had such an elegance and grace and she was so maternal to me,” Lohan said.

The cast also discussed what made the film so memorable. Meyers chalked it up to the idea that “there’s another you somewhere,” in addition to the film’s themes of love and family.

Lohan even credited the film for helping her through a difficult time in her life.

“My parents were kind of separating at the time this was all going on,” she explained, “and it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out.”

“Without this movie, I wouldn’t have gotten that acting bug,” Lohan added. “The Parent Trap is beautiful, it’s timeless and it’s special. I just feel really blessed and really grateful to have been a part of it.”

