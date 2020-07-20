Live from New York? ‘Saturday Night Live’ reportedly eyeing cast’s return post-pandemic

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — With Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots bringing The Tonight Show back to Rockefeller Center last week for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown, The Hollywood Reporter says Saturday Night Live could be next.

The show’s famous Studio 8H has been dark since its last live broadcast, when Daniel Craig hosted on March 7 to promote his newest James Bond film No Time To Die, which itself was shelved due to the pandemic. The cast created three “At Home” episodes since then, featuring remote-shot segments and musical performances.

The trade reports a possible return might follow The Tonight Show‘s suit: limited cast and crew but no audience, and a more socially-distanced set. Like The Tonight Show‘s current interviews, live video segments could also come to the fore, and SNL‘s “At Home” episodes proved remote sketches can fill the gap.

THR notes that there’s no date for the show to return, but states that the upcoming presidential election would be a natural fit for new content.

By Stephen Iervolino

