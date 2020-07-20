Military Stand Down

Goodwill and its partners have organized a Military Veteran Stand Down on Friday, August 7th from Noon to 3:00 pm. The event will be held in LaPorte at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Due to COVID-19, this year’s Stand Down will be held as a drive-thru event. There will be two ways for veterans to enter the event. The most preferable option is for veterans to remain in their vehicles and drive thru. Veterans will have access to most of the services as in past Stand Downs, but from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. There will be a pedestrian service tent available for those who are not able to access the event by driving thru. Upon arrival, a volunteer will check you in, you will proceed through the event in your vehicle and stop at stations to pick up the various items that will be available. If you are a pedestrian, volunteers will assist you to access the giveaways. As in the past, we provide free items such as survival backpacks, hygiene kits, some clothing items, and a free meal To-Go. Please bring a DD214 or a Military ID.

Veterans are asked to pre-register for this event if possible at: https://forms.gle/62Lt4ikU6GUCZKzZ9