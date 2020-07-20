Missing Comic-Con? Check out awesome costumes over the years

Of all the events canceled because of the coronavirus, few are as lively and vibrant as Comic-Con.

Every year, tens of thousands of people – many in elaborate costumes – convene in San Diego for a pop culture extravaganza. Hollywood studios peddle their upcoming blockbusters, stars talk their latest comic, sci-fi, fantasy or horror projects and fans browse and buy an array of comic books and memorabilia.

But not this year. Comic-Con is moving to an online edition, but it’s unlikely any webcam can do the cosplay (costume play) justice.

Downtown San Diego may be a lot less colorful this week, when the 51st Comic-Con was scheduled to be held. But that doesn’t mean the tights, zombie makeup and capes are forgotten.

Associated Press photo editors curated a gallery of some of the best costume pictures taken at Comic-Con in recent years. It’s a visual feast of caped crusaders (and villains, with some four-legged and child sidekicks in the mix) in costume.

In a year when events seem…