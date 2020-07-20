West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad

