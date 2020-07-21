‘Harry Potter’ movies vanishing from HBO Max in August

Warner Bros. Ent./ Harry Potter Publishing Rights © J.K.R.(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a heads up to Harry Potter fans. According to Deadline, all eight installments of the series will be leaving HBO Max at the end of August — so now is a good time to get your binge on.

The films’ appearance on the streaming platform would come as a pleasant surprise to fans as it had not been advertised ahead of time. Deadline reported that they hadn’t received notice that Harry Potter would join HBO Max’s catalog until just hours before its May 27 debut.

Just as quickly as the magical movies made their way to the app, though, they will be gone. And, at the moment, there is news of where they will be found next.

The first three Jurassic Park movies will also be removed from HBO Max at the end of August, but unlike Harry Potter, they’ve already found a new home in Netflix, where subscribers will have access beginning on August 1.

