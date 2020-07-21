MC City Hall Employee Tests Positive, All Employees Now Working From Home

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has deployed the City’s “Work from Home Policy” for all employees of City Hall until August 3rd, due to an employee recently testing positive for COVID-19.

All the various departments within City Hall will continue functioning with basic services, and the public may contact a specific department via email and phone.

These measures are precautionary and are intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus. City Hall will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection during this closure.

At this time, Mayor Parry is requesting that all City Boards and Commissions resume virtual meetings as provided by Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order.