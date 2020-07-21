Monday Morning Crash On I-94 Results in OWI Charges for Driver

Monday morning Indiana State Police Master Trooper Kevin Murphy responded to a traffic crash on I-80/94 near the 5.9 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW, driven by 54 year old Andrius J. Svabas, of Beverly Shores, was traveling westbound when it rear ended a semi. There were no reported injuries and no load loss from the trailer. Senior Trooper Potesta assisted with an Operating While Intoxicated Investigation after Trooper Murphy detected signs of impairment by Mr. Svabas. Further investigation revealed that Mr. Svabas was under the influence. He was transported to Lake County Jail where he submitted to a certified chemical test, the results of that test were .16%.