Valparaiso Downtown Parking Enforcement Set to Return

The City of Valparaiso and Police Department have decided that daily, downtown parking enforcement will return on August 3rd. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, this enforcement has been set aside to aid in access to downtown, providing various parking options for entry into restaurants and businesses. As activities have started a return to normalcy, parking needs have increased and are initiating calls for enforcement to be resumed. If any changes are presented by Governor Holcomb, or his Executive Order, alternate considerations may be taken.