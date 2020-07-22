Kim Kardashian asks for "compassion and empathy" in wake of Kanye West’s recent behavior

Marc Piasecki/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian addressed husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder Wednesday, calling for “compassion and empathy.”

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I’m very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she continued. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Over the weekend, Kanye, who last month announced a desire to run for president, left fans concerned following an emotional appearance at a rally in South Carolina. His social media activity in the days since has also sparked worry.

Kardashian noted that in cases like these, “family is powerless unless the member is a minor.” She added that no matter how hard family and friends try to help, people experiencing mental health struggles must “engage in the process of getting help” themselves.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she wrote, calling her husband a “brilliant but complicated person.” She said he has the “pressures of being an artist and a black man,” on top of the loss of his mother in 2007.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” Kardashian concluded. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

