‘NOS4A2’ star Zachary Quinto making the most of virtual Comic-Con

Seacia Pavao/AMC(LOS ANGELES) — San Diego [email protected], kicking off today, is one of the many festivals and conventions pivoting in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, and, while NOS4A2 star Zachary Quinto won’t be on a stage in front of thousands of fans, he’ll do his best under the circumstances.

Quinto tells ABC Audio, “We’re excited to be sharing the show with them, with the world under the circumstances, you know, giving people a place to maybe escape a little bit and and and go into a bit of a ride with us on the show is something that I think we’re all grateful to be able to offer.”

That said, the 43-year old actor says he’ll miss the excitement of a live event.

“You know, there’s something really electric about those giant convention halls and people’s energy and excitement, enthusiasm and questions,” he explains. “I think as with anything in this current climate, you know, the immediacy and the connection is removed from the experience. And that’s always a little bit of a bummer, isn’t it?

So what will the show’s Comic-Con panel look like in the age of COVID-19?

“We did a virtual panel for this year’s Comic-Con. So it was a conversation, you know, between Jamie O’Brien, our show runner, and Joe Hill, who wrote the book on which NOS4A2, the series is based and myself. And it was a great moderated conversation.”

Adds Quinto, who plays the show’s vampire villain Charlie Manx, “Hopefully, you know, people who are relegated to their homes will feel somehow a little bit more connected to us than they would otherwise.”

NOS4A2 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

By George Costantino and Jason Nathanson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.