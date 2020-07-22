State Road 149 to have lane closures at U.S. 12 intersection

In Porter County, watch for lane closures on State Road 149 at the intersection with U.S. 12.

The inside lanes of State Road 149 in both the northbound and southbound directions are closed near the intersection. Motorists will still be able to turn onto and from U.S. 12.

This closure is expected to last until the beginning of August. After that, traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes while work on the bridge in this location begins in the northbound lanes. The entire project is expected to be completed in early November.