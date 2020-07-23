China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict