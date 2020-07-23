Demi Lovato announces engagement to Max Ehrich: "I knew I loved you the moment I met you"

ABC/Eric McCandless

(LOS ANGELES) — Demi Lovato is “Confident” she has found the one. Early Thursday morning, the 27-year-old singer revealed the exciting news that she and Max Ehrich are engaged.

In an heartfelt announcement, Lovato shared their series of romantic engagement photos of them kissing, grinning and holding hands at the beach. She also showed off her impressive and gorgeous diamond ring.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense,” the Grammy nominee began. “And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato gushed. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.”

The “Anyone” singer proved she couldn’t be any happier to be spending the rest of her life with the man she adores.

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” Lovato furthered. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

Saying that she is “honored to accept your hand in marriage,” she attested that she loves Ehrich “more than a caption could express.”

“I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner,” She adorably concluded. “Here’s to our future!!!!”

Lovato hasn’t shied away from her feelings about the Young and the Restless actor since they were first romantically linked in March, declaring that he makes her “really REALLY happy,” when they went Instagram official in May.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.