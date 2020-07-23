Governor Announces Statewide Face Covering Requirement

Governor Eric Holcomb announced he will sign an executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings, beginning Monday.

A mask or other face covering may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items such as scarfs, bandanas and t-shirts. The mouth and nose should be covered.

The executive order will require face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:

– Public indoor spaces and commercial entities

– While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or rideshare

– Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household

Additionally, face coverings will be required in schools for students in the third grade and above, faculty, staff, volunteers and anyone else in schools. Mask are also required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.

The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.

The state will approach enforcement of the face covering requirement with an emphasis on education. The executive order states a penalty can be levied under the authority of state law. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.