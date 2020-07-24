Arrest Made in January Shooting that Injured Two
Yesterday members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), arrested 35-year-old Darryl A. Fields Jr. at his residence in the 200 Block of Detroit Street on an active warrant. Fields’ warrant stems from a shooting that took place back on January 12th near the intersection of DeWolfe Street and Franklin Street that injured two people. The investigation was thoroughly investigated by Detective/Sergeant Royce Williams of the MCPD Investigative Division.
Fields was arrested on charges of:
• Attempted Murder Level 1-Felony
• Two Counts of Aggravated Battery Level 3-Felony
• Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Level 4-Felony
• Criminal Recklessness as a Level 5-Felony
• Two Counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon Level 5-Felony
• Criminal Mischief B-Misdemeanor
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.