NIPSCO bolsters Franciscan Health’s efforts to fight COVID-19

A $10,000 donation from NIPSCO will help Franciscan Health continue its efforts to care for patients, while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Rick Calinski, NIPSCO director of public affairs, presented the gift from the NiSource Charitable Foundation at Franciscan Health Crown Point on July 21, noting an appreciation of the partnership with the healthcare system, which has assisted the utility company in getting employees tested for the virus.

“We’re privileged to provide utility service throughout Northern Indiana, and the health and safety of our employees and customers is paramount,” Calinski said. “Healthcare providers like Franciscan and others are essential more than ever during this pandemic. NIPSCO is proud to do a small part in helping them be successful in the fight against COVID-19.”

NIPSCO’s donation was made through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Preparedness & Response Fund, which funds purchases that directly benefit the fight against COVID-19. “We’ve been needing funds for a lot of the COVID infrastructure that we have,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick, MD.

Currently, the hospital is installing thermal monitors at its entrances that take visitors’ temperature automatically and can also detect if a mask is being worn. “We’re doing that corporate-wide to make sure the community knows that we’re safe to enter and safe to continue to get services,” Dr. McCormick said.

Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier called NIPSCO “an impactful community partner,” noting that gifts like this are being used for everything from purchasing scrubs for employees to installing plexiglass in customer service areas, all with the goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Donations can be made to the Franciscan Health Foundation Preparedness & Response Fund at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/COVID-19.