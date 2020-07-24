Oklahoma man charged in students’ death appears for hearing

An Oklahoma man arrived in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on murder charges for allegedly driving his pickup truck into a high school cross-country team in suburban Oklahoma City, killing three members

