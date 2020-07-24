Texas court says girl stays on life support, pending trial

A Texas appeals court has ruled that a hospital must keep a 17-month-old girl on life support pending a trial addressing the merits of the law doctors invoked to withdraw life-sustaining treatment

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Texas court says girl stays on life support, pending trial

A Texas appeals court has ruled that a hospital must keep a 17-month-old girl on life support pending a trial addressing the merits of the law doctors invoked to withdraw life-sustaining treatment