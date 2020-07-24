The Powering America team of Northwest Indiana provides donation for Franciscan Health Michigan City Healing Garden

A completed Healing Garden is now a place of prayer and solitude at Franciscan Health Michigan City, thanks to a $25,000 gift from the NECA/IBEW 531 Powering America team of Northwest Indiana.

The gift funded three Healing Garden features:

· * $10,000 for the Prayer/Family Conference Space, home to a statue of Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel, foundress of the congregation that established their healthcare system.

· * $10,000 for a Mosaic Paver Band of stone that resembles water near the Grotto Wall.

· * $5,000 for a wall seat area in the Prayer/Family Conference Space.

