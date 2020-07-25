Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in pond


Posted on: July 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities have pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found the bodies of a woman and her twin 10-month-old children inside



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in pond


Posted on: July 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities have pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found the bodies of a woman and her twin 10-month-old children inside



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.