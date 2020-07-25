Hurricane Hanna closes in on south Texas coast as Douglas weakens

(HOUSTON) — As of Saturday morning, Hanna remains a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is moving west at 7 mph and the center is currently about 85 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The brunt of Hanna is taking aim on south Texas, from Corpus Christi down to Brownsville, with the outer bands reaching northward with downpours and gusty winds up to the Houston/Galveston area.

Flash flood watches remain in effect along much of the Texas coast with heavy rain potentially triggering flash flooding. Storm surges wll build in some areas this afternoon as Hanna closes in along with powerful wind gusts.

Some slight additional strengthening is possible over the next few hours before Hanna makes landfall later this afternoon into early evening in south Texas, approximately 3 to 7 p.m. ET. hitting the middle of the state between Corpus Christi and Brownsville.

Hanna will begin to weaken rapidly into tonight as it eventually moves into northern Mexico by Sunday morning. However, torrential rain and flash flood threats will persist even as the storm weakens.

Douglas is currently a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph. It is moving WNW at 18 mph and is currently about 450 miles east of the Big lsland.

This weakening trend will continue through the weekend as Douglas closes in on Hawaii and will pass near the islands on Sunday. It will likely pass close enough for heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf to impact at least parts of the state. However, a slight shift in the track could change impacts either way.

