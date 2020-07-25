SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING A FATAL CRASH ON US HWY. 6

At approximately 11:50 am, Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200-east block of US Hwy 6 for a head on collision between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle. Upon their arrival, the operator of passenger vehicle was found to be deceased. Deputies also discovered a two-year-old child with minor injuries secured within a child safety seat. The exact cause of the crash has not been finalized, but it is believed a tractor-trailer was side swiped by the pick-up truck prior to the head on collision.

The driver of pick-up truck was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash. The two-year-old child was also transported, via ambulance, to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Due to the severity of the crash and a confirmed death, the LaPorte County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (F.A.C.T) was activated and assumed control of the scene and investigation. In addition to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office response, members of the LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office, Walkerton Fire Department, and Kingsford Union Fire Department responded to the scene.

This incident is an open investigation. Neither the name of the decedent nor injured subjects will be released. Likewise, no further details will be released until the investigation is complete. Thank you.