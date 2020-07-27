2nd annual Bolt for the Heart Run/Walk will raise funds to place automatic external defibrillators in patrol cars

Bolt for the Heart is pleased to announce the second annual 5K Family Run/Walk and inaugural Half Marathon sponsored by Franciscan Health. The race is set for 9AM, Sunday, Sept. 27 at Washington Park in Michigan City, and 100 percent of the net proceeds from sponsorships and tax-deductible registrations will go to purchasing AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) to be placed into LaPorte County first responder vehicles.

Members of the media can learn more at the official kickoff for the event during a news conference at 10AM on Wednesday, July 29, at Franciscan Health Michigan City outside the main hospital entrance.

“Our EMS departments do heroic things, however most of the time, since our law enforcement officers’ cars are mobile, they are the first to a scene where someone may need an AED and CPR. These heroes are trained and can be very effective in saving someone’s life. These AEDs will save lives and increase the chance of survival,” said Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer.

As the presenting sponsor of Bolt for the Heart – LaPorte County, Franciscan Health is committed to keeping race participants healthy and safe, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjustments to the race will include social distancing, hand sanitizing, face masks, as well as a virtual race option.

“While we are very enthusiastic about building on last year’s success, Franciscan Health is also vigilant about the precautionary measures we are taking to keep our runners safe and prevent spread of the coronavirus. Our utmost concern is the health and safety of our community and those who participate in this event,” said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City.

The Play For Jake Foundation will once again be a participating sponsor in the race, aiming to increase awareness and educate parents and youth about the dangers of undetected heart conditions. The foundation is named in honor of Jake West, a LaPorte High School football player who passed away suddenly during practice from an undetected heart condition.

Online registration and sponsorship options for the Bolt for the Heart Family 5K/Half Marathon will be available at www.boltfortheheart.com on July 29.

Bolt for the Heart is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that raises money through generous sponsors like Franciscan Health, donations and family 5Ks/half marathons to buy AEDs for donation to first responders. Bolt has donated more than 2,000 AEDs to date. In 2018 they had a goal to finish outfitting the entire Indiana State Police Patrol team with 134 AEDs., this goal was accomplished. Bolt has donated 465 AEDs to the Indiana State Police to date. LaPorte County Law enforcement patrol cars and the sheriff’s team is the focus now as we partner with Franciscan Health to continue this work from the 23 AEDs donated in 2019.