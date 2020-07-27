AP PHOTOS: Malaysia ex-leader convicted in corruption trial

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found guilty Tuesday in his first corruption trial linked to one of the world’s biggest financial scandals — the billion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.

The British-educated Najib, who faces a total of 42 charges in five separate trials linked to the 1MDB fiasco, took power as Malaysia’s sixth prime minister in 2009. He set up 1MDB when he took office to ostensibly accelerate Malaysia’s economic development.

But the fund accumulated billions in debt, and U.S. investigators allege that at least $4.5 billion was stolen from it and laundered by Najib’s associates to finance Hollywood films and buy hotels, a luxury yacht, artwork, jewelry and other extravagances. More than $700 million from the fund allegedly landed in Najib’s bank accounts.

Najib’s wife and several officials from his party and previous government have also been charged with graft.

Najib denies any wrongdoing and calls the prosecutions a political…