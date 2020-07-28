New traffic configuration ahead for I-65 in Lake County

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight lane closures for I-65 northbound on July 30 and I-65 southbound on August 3 between mile marker 253 and 258.From approximately 11 p.m. on July 30 to 4 a.m. on July 31, there will be a double right lane closure on I-65 northbound between mile marker 253 (south crossover) and 258 (north crossover). All northbound traffic will utilize the counter-flow lane on the southbound I-65 side of the median wall, as all lanes on the northbound side of the median wall will be closed. The eastbound 61st Ave to northbound I-65 ramp will also be closed during these overnight hours. From approximately 8 p.m. on August 3 to 8 a.m. on August 4, there will be a single left lane closure on I-65 southbound between mile marker 253 (south crossover) and 258 (north crossover).These lane closures are to place new temporary striping for the next phase of the ongoing bridge projects. Beginning in the morning of August 4, southbound traffic will be restricted to two right lanes, and one left lane of southbound traffic will utilize the counter-flow lane on the northbound side of the median wall. The work zone will be between the two right lanes of southbound traffic and the median wall. The ramp from westbound 61st Ave to northbound I-65 will continue to be closed through mid-August, 2020.INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.