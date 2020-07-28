SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING A FATAL CRASH ON US HWY. 6

On Friday July 24th, at approximately 11:50 am, Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200-east block of US Hwy 6 for a head on collision between a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle.

Upon deputies arrival, the driver of the Toyota Rav-4, which was westbound, was found to be deceased, and identified as Taren Abair a 29-year-old female from Grovertown IN.

The driver of Dodge Ram pick-up truck, which was eastbound, has been identified a John Niego, a 60-year-old male from Michigan City IN. was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash.

This crash remains an open and ongoing investigation by the LaPorte County Fatal Accident & Crash Team (F.A.C.T.), and no further information will be released at this time.