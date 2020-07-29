Crocs releases KFC clogs that smell like fried chicken

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — For all the fried chicken lovers, Crocs and KFC released a new shoe you might put on your bucket list of things to try.

On Tuesday, the limited edition KFC x Croc Classic Clogs were released, and the internet is already obsessed.

The shoes are covered in fried chicken print along with a striped red base and white sole. They also feature a strap and retail for $60.

“The saying is true, good things and Crocs that look like a bucket of fried chicken come to those who wait,” Crocs captioned an Instagram post unveiling their latest clog.

The post has garnered more than 45,000 likes with many mixed-feeling comments such as, “this is a dream shoe,” and, “what in the Colonel Sanders is going on here?!?”

The limited-edition KFC x Croc Classic Clog also comes with fried Jibbitz charms that resemble drumsticks and smell like fried chicken.

If you find these fried chicken clogs look familiar, it might be because they were also spotted at New York Fashion Week in February. South Korean artist Me Love Me A Lot (MLMA) wore a platform version of the crocs in New York City. She also was seen in a commercial where she removes the shoes from a deep fryer.

In a post, KFC announced that for every pair sold, KFC will donate $3 to the KFC Foundation REACH Educational Grant Program, “which helps KFC restaurant employees further their education through college scholarships.”

