MCAS Starting School Year Online August 24

The MCAS Board of Trustees approved a virtual start to the 2020-21 school year for all students. The first day of school will be Monday, August 24.

This is a change from our previous start date of August 12.

The school board meeting that was held last night is available online at http://educateMC.net/youtube.

More information about MCAS Online (the new online learning program for all students) will be shared with families soon. This will be different from the eLearning provided in the past.

MCAS will be sharing information about options for working families in need of daytime supervision for students.

( More information with FAQs can be found at this link:

https://www.mcas.k12.in.us/Page/27978?fbclid=IwAR2H_YJy80ii63x0oo8jRoQs1hDC_R9259PI99llnImueKmB7fTyiKjpnWY )