Appeal blocks NYCLU’s release of police discipline records
A federal appeals court has halted a civil rights organization’s plan to publish a database of New York City police disciplinary records, the latest twist in a lawsuit by public safety unions seeking to block their disclosure
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Appeal blocks NYCLU’s release of police discipline records
A federal appeals court has halted a civil rights organization’s plan to publish a database of New York City police disciplinary records, the latest twist in a lawsuit by public safety unions seeking to block their disclosure
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.