"I write, I write, I write" — Matthew McConaughey penned a memoir

ABC/Nicole Wilder(TEXAS) — Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is now an author.

In a message to his social media followers, the actor and part-time college professor revealed the book is called Greenlights.

“Ever since I learned to write, I’ve been keeping a journal, writing down anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, made me question, or kept me up at night,” the actor explained.

“Two years ago, I worked up the courage to take all of those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what the hell I had, and I returned with a book.”

“Yesss,” McConaughey drawls in celebration, holding up a copy.

His opus seems to be part self-help, as well, but if anything, it’s beachy, not preachy. McConaughey notes of Greenlight‘s title, “It’s the story about how I have — and we all can — catch more of them in this life we’re livin’. You see, we don’t like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time, right?” he asks rhetorically.

“But when we realize that they all eventually turn green, that’s when they reveal their rhyme. That’s when life’s a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time. And I call that the honey hole, a little place called Heaven on earth.”

McConaughey says the book goes on sale October 20, but is available for pre-order now.

By Stephen Iervolino

