John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led


Posted on: July 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led


Posted on: July 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.