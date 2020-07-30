John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.