2021 MCPD K-9 Calendar Fundraiser



The Michigan City Police Department (MCPD) currently has two K9 Officers: Officer Mike Petrie and his K9 Edo and Corporal Mike Oberle and his K9 Axel. K9 Edo is a one-year-old Belgium Malinois that was born in Poland. K9

Edo is certified in the detection of illegal drugs, tracking, criminal apprehension, and article/area searches.



K9 Axel is a 4-year-old German Shepherd that was born in Hungary. K9 Axel is also certified in the detection of illegal drugs, tracking, criminal apprehension, and article/area searches. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, Corporal Oberle is unable to continue to be the handler for K9 Axel. MCPD has begun the process of selecting a new handler for K9 Axel, however; the biggest hurdle that we face is that certifying a new handler with K9 Axel is going to cost over $8,000!

Due to the tough economic times we are facing in Michigan City, being able to fund the training for K9 Axel and his new handler is going to be very difficult. Understanding these challenges, K9 Officer Petrie has taken the initiative to reinstitute the MCPD K9 Calendar Fundraiser! K9 Officer Petrie is personally traveling to several businesses within Michigan City and selling a business card sized advertisement space on the 2021 MCPD K9 Calendar for $200. We have 49 advertisement spaces to sell and all profits will go to help fund the training of MCPD’s new K9 handler! Once the advertisement spaces are filled, the 2021 calendars will be printed and available for next year!



We want to sincerely thank Scotty and staff from Scotty’s Dynamic Designs for their continued support of MCPD and for taking on this task of putting together our 2021 K9 Calendar!



MCPD will also be accepting monetary donations from businesses and the public to assist with K9 training, K9 Demonstrations, K9 health and wellness, and the future purchase of additional K9’s. Anyone wishing to donate to this great cause can drop off or mail a check or money order to the:

Michigan City Police Department



Attn: K9 Donation Fund

1201 E. Michigan Blvd. Michigan City, IN 46360

Please make sure that you write “K-9 Donation Fund” in the memo section of your check/money order so that we

can assure that the funds are placed into the correct account. 100% of donations that are properly marked for the

K-9 Donation Fund will be used for the MCPD K9 program!