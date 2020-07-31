22 migrant kids with medical needs go to Germany from Greece
The German government says another 22 children with medical needs who have been living in migrant camps in Greece have arrived in Germany, along with their close relatives
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
22 migrant kids with medical needs go to Germany from Greece
The German government says another 22 children with medical needs who have been living in migrant camps in Greece have arrived in Germany, along with their close relatives
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.