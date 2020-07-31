Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has dashed hopes for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400 Taliban prisoners whose release is a prerequisite to start talks, will remain jailed

