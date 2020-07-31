Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody


Posted on: July 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has dashed hopes for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400 Taliban prisoners whose release is a prerequisite to start talks, will remain jailed



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody


Posted on: July 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has dashed hopes for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400 Taliban prisoners whose release is a prerequisite to start talks, will remain jailed



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.