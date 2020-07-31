Bryan Cranston reveals he had COVID-19 and films himself donating his plasma

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Bryan Cranston is loudly asking the public to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously after disclosing his personal battle with the virus.

The Breaking Bad star revealed on Thursday that, even though he abided by all the proper social distancing guidelines, he still caught the novel coronavirus.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus,” Cranston penned in the lengthy caption of his video PSA. “Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it.”

Thankfully, the 64-year-old actor admitted he was “one of the lucky ones” because he suffered from “Mild symptoms.” In a banner that played beneath his video, he revealed, “My symptoms were a slight headache, tightness of chest and I lost all taste and smell!”

The six-time Emmy winner, who says he caught the virus “early,” cautioned that “The symptoms show up differently for everyone it seems.”

“Keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant,” Cranston lectured. “We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”

In addition to beating the coronavirus, the Malcolm in the Middle alum documented himself donating his plasma, which has COVID-19 antibodies, to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center in order to help others beat the illness.

Cranston seemed to have fun poking fun at the doctor drawing his blood before settling down to watch old movies to pass the time because “The whole process takes an hour.”

When the process was finished, the actor donated 840ml of plasma. He then vowed to donate more as soon as he’s able.

Cranston hoped his video would inspire those who know they battled COVID-19 to consider donating their plasma, as well. “Be well – Stay well,” he concluded.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.