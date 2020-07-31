Cardinals v. Brewers game canceled due to coronavirus cases
(MILWAUKEE) — The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday after multiple positive coronavirus tests were reported, a source told ESPN.
It was not clear exactly how many positive tests had been reported.
The two teams were expected to play in Milwaukee at 2:10 p.m. local time.
Six of the Major League Baseball’s 30 teams will not be playing Friday because of coronavirus cases. That is 20% of the league.
