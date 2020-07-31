Convicted felon on parole charged with attempted murder in shooting of 3 Chicago police officers outside station


Posted on: July 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Convicted felon on parole charged with attempted murder in shooting of 3 Chicago police officers outside station



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Convicted felon on parole charged with attempted murder in shooting of 3 Chicago police officers outside station


Posted on: July 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Convicted felon on parole charged with attempted murder in shooting of 3 Chicago police officers outside station



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.