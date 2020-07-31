France sinks deeper into recession as GDP falls 14% in Q2


Posted on: July 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The French statistics agency says the country’s economy shrank by nearly 14% in the second quarter, when France was in coronavirus lockdown



