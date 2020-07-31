France sinks deeper into recession as GDP falls 14% in Q2

The French statistics agency says the country’s economy shrank by nearly 14% in the second quarter, when France was in coronavirus lockdown

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

France sinks deeper into recession as GDP falls 14% in Q2

The French statistics agency says the country’s economy shrank by nearly 14% in the second quarter, when France was in coronavirus lockdown