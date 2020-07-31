La Porte City Hall to continue service via phone and email through August

City Hall will continue to do business online and over the phone throughout the next month, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Dermody said City Hall was set to open by appointment only starting August 3. However, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that Indiana will remain at Stage 4.5 on the Back on Track Indiana plan until the end of August. Dermody said this extension means City Hall will remain closed to the public for a while longer.

“As the numbers begin to rise again throughout the state and nation, we must practice caution and do all we can to protect our residents and employees,” Dermody said. “Though our doors at City Hall have been closed to the public, our team has continued to provide quality service to our residents through phone and email. We will continue working hard to help the citizens of La Porte in new and creative ways, during this pandemic and beyond.”

Dermody said plans to reopen City Hall by appointment only are tentatively set for August 31. However, he said that date is subject to change as officials continue to monitor the spread of the virus.

City Council and Board of Works meetings will remain open to the public but are limited to the first 21 people. For more information or to watch meetings live, follow the City of La Porte Facebook page.