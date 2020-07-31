Mexico 3rd in global pandemic deaths, Vietnam struggles anew

Mexico now has the third most COVID-19 deaths in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, while former success story Vietnam is struggling to control an outbreak spreading in its most famous beach resort

