Truck smashes into bus in north Sudan, killing at least 13


Posted on: July 31st, 2020 by ABC News

Sudanese police say 13 people were killed and 15 injured when a speeding truck trying to overtake a car smashed into a passenger bus on a highway in northern Sudan



