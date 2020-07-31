Truck smashes into bus in north Sudan, killing at least 13
Sudanese police say 13 people were killed and 15 injured when a speeding truck trying to overtake a car smashed into a passenger bus on a highway in northern Sudan
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Truck smashes into bus in north Sudan, killing at least 13
Sudanese police say 13 people were killed and 15 injured when a speeding truck trying to overtake a car smashed into a passenger bus on a highway in northern Sudan
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.