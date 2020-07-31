US: Snake River dams will not be removed to save salmon

The U.S. government says four huge dams on the Snake River in Washington state will not be removed to help endangered salmon migrate to the ocean

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US: Snake River dams will not be removed to save salmon

The U.S. government says four huge dams on the Snake River in Washington state will not be removed to help endangered salmon migrate to the ocean